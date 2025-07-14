Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) participate in a scrubbing exercise on the ship's flight deck while underway in the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 22, 2011. The George H.W. Bush is conducting training operations.



(DoD photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin J. Steinberg, U.S. Navy. (Released))