Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) participate in a scrubbing exercise.

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) participate in a scrubbing exercise.

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    02.23.2011

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Kevin Steinberg 

    Defense.gov         

    Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) participate in a scrubbing exercise on the ship's flight deck while underway in the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 22, 2011. The George H.W. Bush is conducting training operations.

    (DoD photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin J. Steinberg, U.S. Navy. (Released))

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.23.2011
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 19:20
    Photo ID: 9219724
    VIRIN: 110222-N-TB177-1549
    Resolution: 1389x2100
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) participate in a scrubbing exercise., by CPO Kevin Steinberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download