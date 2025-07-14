Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) participate in a scrubbing exercise on the ship's flight deck while underway in the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 22, 2011. The George H.W. Bush is conducting training operations.
(DoD photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kevin J. Steinberg, U.S. Navy. (Released))
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2011
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 19:20
|Photo ID:
|9219724
|VIRIN:
|110222-N-TB177-1549
|Resolution:
|1389x2100
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) participate in a scrubbing exercise., by CPO Kevin Steinberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.