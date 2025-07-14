Students from Basic Crewman Training Class 68-1 participate in a swimmer surf passage exercise at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado on Feb. 17, 2011. Surf passage is one of many physically demanding evolutions that are a part of Special Warfare Combat-Craft Crewman training.
(DoD photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle D. Gahlau, U.S. Navy. (Released))
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2011
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 19:20
|Photo ID:
|9219723
|VIRIN:
|110223-D-D0439-9033
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.04 MB
|Location:
|CORONADO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
