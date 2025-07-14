Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Students from Basic Crewman Training Class 68-1 participate in a swimmer surf passage exercise at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado on Feb. 17, 2011. Surf passage is one of many physically demanding evolutions that are a part of Special Warfare Combat-Craft Crewman training.



(DoD photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle D. Gahlau, U.S. Navy. (Released))