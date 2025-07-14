Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Students from Basic Crewman Training Class 68-1 participate in a swimmer surf passage exercise.

    CORONADO, UNITED STATES

    02.23.2011

    Students from Basic Crewman Training Class 68-1 participate in a swimmer surf passage exercise at Naval Amphibious Base Coronado on Feb. 17, 2011. Surf passage is one of many physically demanding evolutions that are a part of Special Warfare Combat-Craft Crewman training.

    (DoD photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kyle D. Gahlau, U.S. Navy. (Released))

    TAGS

    Navy
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

