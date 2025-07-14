U.S. Army Pfc. Sean Murphy retrieves his parachute after jumping out of a C-130 Hercules aircraft over Sicily Drop Zone during large-scale airdrop training with airmen at Fort Bragg, N.C., on Feb. 12, 2011. Murphy is assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division's Company C, 1st Brigade Special Troops Battalion.
(DoD photo by Airman 1st Class Samuel W. Goodman, U.S. Air Force. (Released))
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2011
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 19:20
|Photo ID:
|9219722
|VIRIN:
|110223-D-D0439-7354
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Pfc. Sean Murphy retrieves his parachute after jumping out of a C-130 Hercules aircraft., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.