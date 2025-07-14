Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Pfc. Sean Murphy retrieves his parachute after jumping out of a C-130 Hercules aircraft over Sicily Drop Zone during large-scale airdrop training with airmen at Fort Bragg, N.C., on Feb. 12, 2011. Murphy is assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division's Company C, 1st Brigade Special Troops Battalion.



(DoD photo by Airman 1st Class Samuel W. Goodman, U.S. Air Force. (Released))