    Pfc. Sean Murphy retrieves his parachute after jumping out of a C-130 Hercules aircraft.

    Pfc. Sean Murphy retrieves his parachute after jumping out of a C-130 Hercules aircraft.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.23.2011

    U.S. Army Pfc. Sean Murphy retrieves his parachute after jumping out of a C-130 Hercules aircraft over Sicily Drop Zone during large-scale airdrop training with airmen at Fort Bragg, N.C., on Feb. 12, 2011. Murphy is assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division's Company C, 1st Brigade Special Troops Battalion.

    (DoD photo by Airman 1st Class Samuel W. Goodman, U.S. Air Force. (Released))

    Date Taken: 02.23.2011
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 19:20
    Photo ID: 9219722
    VIRIN: 110223-D-D0439-7354
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 1.41 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Army
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

