Adm. Mike Mullen greets Saudi Arabian Assistant Minister of Defense and Aviation Prince Khalid bin Sultan.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen, U.S. Navy, greets Saudi Arabian Assistant Minister of Defense and Aviation Prince Khalid bin Sultan in Riyadh on Feb. 21, 2011. Mullen is on a weeklong trip through the Middle East to reassure friends and allies of the U.S. commitment to regional stability.



(DoD photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley, U.S. Navy. (Released))