Adm. Mike Mullen meets with Deputy Chief of the Saudi General Staff Lt. Gen. Husein Al-Qubail.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen, U.S. Navy, meets with Deputy Chief of the Saudi General Staff Lt. Gen. Husein Al-Qubail in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 21, 2011. Mullen is on a weeklong trip through the Middle East to reassure friends and allies of the U.S. commitment to regional stability.



(DoD photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley, U.S. Navy. (Released))