Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Adm. Mike Mullen meets with Deputy Chief of the Saudi General Staff Lt. Gen. Husein Al-Qubail.

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Adm. Mike Mullen meets with Deputy Chief of the Saudi General Staff Lt. Gen. Husein Al-Qubail.

    RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA

    02.22.2011

    Photo by Chad McNeeley     

    Defense.gov         

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen, U.S. Navy, meets with Deputy Chief of the Saudi General Staff Lt. Gen. Husein Al-Qubail in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 21, 2011. Mullen is on a weeklong trip through the Middle East to reassure friends and allies of the U.S. commitment to regional stability.

    (DoD photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley, U.S. Navy. (Released))

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2011
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 19:20
    Photo ID: 9219719
    VIRIN: 110221-N-TT977-1012
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 1.54 MB
    Location: RIYADH, SA
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Mike Mullen meets with Deputy Chief of the Saudi General Staff Lt. Gen. Husein Al-Qubail., by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download