    Adm. Mike Mullen meets with Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi.

    ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    02.22.2011

    Photo by Chad McNeeley     

    Defense.gov         

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen, U.S. Navy, meets with Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Feb. 21, 2011. Mullen is on a weeklong trip through the Middle East to reassure friends and allies of the U.S. commitment to regional stability.

    (DoD photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley, U.S. Navy. (Released))

    Date Taken: 02.22.2011
    VIRIN: 110222-N-TT977-1316
    Location: ABU DHABI, AE
    This work, Adm. Mike Mullen meets with Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi., by Chad McNeeley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

