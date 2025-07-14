Adm. Mike Mullen meets with Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen, U.S. Navy, meets with Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces Lt. General Hamad Mohammed Thani Al Rumaithi in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Feb. 21, 2011. Mullen is on a weeklong trip through the Middle East to reassure friends and allies of the U.S. commitment to regional stability.



(DoD photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley, U.S. Navy. (Released))