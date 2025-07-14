Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Rebecca Wagner counts with the Afghan children of the Red Crescent Society orphanage and school as the 4th Calvary Aviation Brigade delivers school supplies, clothing items and toys on Feb. 12, 2011. Wagner is effects coordinator and female engagement team officer in charge, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Infantry Division's, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, International Assistance Security Force.



(DoD photo by Spc. Jeanita C. Pisachubbe, U.S. Army. (Released))