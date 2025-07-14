Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Rebecca Wagner counts with the Afghan children.

    MAZAR-E-SHARIF, AFGHANISTAN

    02.22.2011

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Rebecca Wagner counts with the Afghan children of the Red Crescent Society orphanage and school as the 4th Calvary Aviation Brigade delivers school supplies, clothing items and toys on Feb. 12, 2011. Wagner is effects coordinator and female engagement team officer in charge, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 4th Infantry Division's, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, International Assistance Security Force.

    (DoD photo by Spc. Jeanita C. Pisachubbe, U.S. Army. (Released))

    Date Taken: 02.22.2011
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 19:20
    Photo ID: 9219717
    VIRIN: 110222-D-D0439-6487
    Resolution: 3000x2000
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: MAZAR-E-SHARIF, AF
    Operation Enduring Freedom
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

