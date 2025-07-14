Airman Hector Nevarez moves ordnance on the flight deck.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Airman Hector Nevarez, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 81, moves ordnance on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the Arabian Sea on Feb. 20, 2011. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is deployed supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.



(DoD photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James R. Evans, U.S. Navy. (Released))