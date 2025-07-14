Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airman Hector Nevarez moves ordnance on the flight deck.

    ARABIAN SEA

    02.22.2011

    Airman Hector Nevarez, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 81, moves ordnance on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70) in the Arabian Sea on Feb. 20, 2011. The Carl Vinson Carrier Strike Group is deployed supporting maritime security operations and theater security cooperation efforts in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of responsibility.

    (DoD photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class James R. Evans, U.S. Navy. (Released))

    Navy
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

