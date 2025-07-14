A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft moves into position to launch.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 147 moves into position to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Pacific Ocean on Feb 16, 2011. The Ronald Reagan Strike Group was under way conducting joint task force exercises.



(DoD photo by Seaman Nicholas A. Groesch, U.S. Navy. (Released))