A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 147 moves into position to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Pacific Ocean on Feb 16, 2011. The Ronald Reagan Strike Group was under way conducting joint task force exercises.
(DoD photo by Seaman Nicholas A. Groesch, U.S. Navy. (Released))
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2011
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 19:20
|Photo ID:
|9219715
|VIRIN:
|110216-N-DM338-1313
|Resolution:
|1500x2100
|Size:
|1.17 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft moves into position to launch., by Nicholas Groesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
