A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft moves into position to launch.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.22.2011

    Photo by Nicholas Groesch 

    Defense.gov         

    A U.S. Navy F/A-18E Super Hornet aircraft assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 147 moves into position to launch from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) in the Pacific Ocean on Feb 16, 2011. The Ronald Reagan Strike Group was under way conducting joint task force exercises.

    (DoD photo by Seaman Nicholas A. Groesch, U.S. Navy. (Released))

    Date Taken: 02.22.2011
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 19:20
    Photo ID: 9219715
    VIRIN: 110216-N-DM338-1313
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Navy
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

