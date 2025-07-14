Deputy Secretary of Defense Gordon England (right) escorts Malian President Amadou Toumani Toure through an honor cordon and into the Pentagon on Feb. 12, 2008. England and Toure will conduct security discussions covering a broad range of bilateral and regional issues.
(DoD photo by R. D. Ward. (Released))
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2008
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 17:04
|Photo ID:
|9216972
|VIRIN:
|080213-D-D0439-1505
|Resolution:
|3495x2496
|Size:
|957.64 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Deputy Secretary England escorts Malian President Amadou Toumani Toure into the Pentagon., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.