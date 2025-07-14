Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deputy Secretary England escorts Malian President Amadou Toumani Toure into the Pentagon.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.13.2008

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Deputy Secretary of Defense Gordon England (right) escorts Malian President Amadou Toumani Toure through an honor cordon and into the Pentagon on Feb. 12, 2008. England and Toure will conduct security discussions covering a broad range of bilateral and regional issues.

    (DoD photo by R. D. Ward. (Released))

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2008
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 17:04
    Photo ID: 9216972
    VIRIN: 080213-D-D0439-1505
    Resolution: 3495x2496
    Size: 957.64 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Deputy Secretary of Defense
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

