Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen responds to a question during a House Appropriations Committee hearing with Deputy Secretary of Defense Gordon England and Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) and Chief Financial Officer Tina Jonas at the Rayburn office building in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 13, 2008.
(DoD photo by Cherie A. Thurlby. (Released))
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2008
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 17:04
|Photo ID:
|9216971
|VIRIN:
|080213-D-D0439-9003
|Resolution:
|2634x1731
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
