    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.13.2008

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen responds to a question during a House Appropriations Committee hearing with Deputy Secretary of Defense Gordon England and Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) and Chief Financial Officer Tina Jonas at the Rayburn office building in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 13, 2008.

    (DoD photo by Cherie A. Thurlby. (Released))

    Date Taken: 02.13.2008
    VIRIN: 080213-D-D0439-9003
    Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

