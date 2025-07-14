Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen responds to a question during a House Appropriations Committee hearing with Deputy Secretary of Defense Gordon England and Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) and Chief Financial Officer Tina Jonas at the Rayburn office building in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 13, 2008.



(DoD photo by Cherie A. Thurlby. (Released))