Deputy Secretary England shares a lighter moment.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Gordon England (center) shares a lighter moment as he testifies along with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen (left), U.S. Navy, and Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) and Chief Financial Officer Tina Jonas at the House Appropriations Committee hearing at the Rayburn office building in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 13, 2008.
(DoD photo by Cherie A. Thurlby. (Released))
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2008
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 17:04
|Photo ID:
|9216970
|VIRIN:
|080213-D-D0439-8902
|Resolution:
|2489x1716
|Size:
|1.07 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
