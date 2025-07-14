Deputy Secretary England shares a lighter moment.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Deputy Secretary of Defense Gordon England (center) shares a lighter moment as he testifies along with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen (left), U.S. Navy, and Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) and Chief Financial Officer Tina Jonas at the House Appropriations Committee hearing at the Rayburn office building in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 13, 2008.



(DoD photo by Cherie A. Thurlby. (Released))