    Secretary of Defense Robert Gates back at work today.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.13.2008

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Robert Gates back at work today after slipping on some ice and fracturing his right shoulder.

    (DoD photo by Cherie A. Thurlby. (Released))

    Date Taken: 02.13.2008
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 17:04
    Photo ID: 9216967
    VIRIN: 080213-D-D0439-3929
    Resolution: 2234x1496
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary of Defense Robert Gates back at work today., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Secretary of Defense
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

