A U.S. Army soldier searches for a weapons cache and evidence of insurgency in a man-made cave in Muqdadiyah, Iraq, on Feb. 8, 2008. The soldier is from Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division.



(DoD photo by Spc. Shawn M. Cassatt, U.S. Army. (Released))