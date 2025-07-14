Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.13.2008

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    A U.S. Army soldier searches for a weapons cache and evidence of insurgency in a man-made cave in Muqdadiyah, Iraq, on Feb. 8, 2008. The soldier is from Alpha Company, 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 4th Brigade Combat Team, 2nd Infantry Division.

    (DoD photo by Spc. Shawn M. Cassatt, U.S. Army. (Released))

    Date Taken: 02.13.2008
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 17:04
    Photo ID: 9216966
    VIRIN: 080213-D-D0439-8189
    Resolution: 1500x996
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Operation Iraqi Freedom
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

