Gen. David Petraeus, Secretary Gates and Dr. Al Rubaie discuss Iraqi's defense issues.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.12.2008

    Photo by Jerry Morrison 

    Defense.gov         

    U.S. Army Gen. David Petraeus, commanding general of Multi-National Force - Iraq, Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates and Iraqi National Security Advisor Dr. Al Rubaie discuss Iraqi's defense issues in Baghdad, Iraq, on Feb. 10, 2008. Gates is visiting Iraq following the 44th Munich Security Conference in Germany.

    (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Jerry Morrison, U.S. Air Force. (Released))

    Secretary of Defense
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

