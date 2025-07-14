Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.12.2008

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    U.S. Marines assigned to an amphibious recon platoon paddle their combat rubber raiding craft away from the stern gate of the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during amphibious training exercises off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, on Feb. 9, 2008. The Marines are attached to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.

    (DoD photo by Chief Petty Officer Ty Swartz, U.S. Navy. (Released))

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.12.2008
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 17:04
    Photo ID: 9216963
    VIRIN: 080212-D-D0439-6019
    Resolution: 1600x1071
    Size: 625.4 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Marines paddle their combat rubber raiding craft away from the stern gate., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marine Corps
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

