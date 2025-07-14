U.S. Marines paddle their combat rubber raiding craft away from the stern gate.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines assigned to an amphibious recon platoon paddle their combat rubber raiding craft away from the stern gate of the amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during amphibious training exercises off the coast of Okinawa, Japan, on Feb. 9, 2008. The Marines are attached to the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit.



(DoD photo by Chief Petty Officer Ty Swartz, U.S. Navy. (Released))