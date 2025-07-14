Soldiers wait for a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at the landing zone.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from Bravo Company, Special Troops Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, Task Force Gladius wait for a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at the landing zone at Forward Operating Base Morales-Frasier on Jan. 20, 2008. The Chinook will air lift them into the Surobi District of Afghanistan to protect another CH-47 that made a hard landing there.



(DoD photo by Sgt. Johnny R. Aragon, U.S Army. (Released))