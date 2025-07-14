Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers wait for a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at the landing zone.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.12.2008

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Soldiers from Bravo Company, Special Troops Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, Task Force Gladius wait for a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at the landing zone at Forward Operating Base Morales-Frasier on Jan. 20, 2008. The Chinook will air lift them into the Surobi District of Afghanistan to protect another CH-47 that made a hard landing there.

    (DoD photo by Sgt. Johnny R. Aragon, U.S Army. (Released))

    Date Taken: 02.12.2008
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 17:04
    Photo ID: 9216962
    VIRIN: 080212-D-D0439-3246
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Operation Enduring Freedom
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

