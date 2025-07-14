Soldiers from Bravo Company, Special Troops Battalion, 82nd Airborne Division, Task Force Gladius wait for a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at the landing zone at Forward Operating Base Morales-Frasier on Jan. 20, 2008. The Chinook will air lift them into the Surobi District of Afghanistan to protect another CH-47 that made a hard landing there.
(DoD photo by Sgt. Johnny R. Aragon, U.S Army. (Released))
|Date Taken:
|02.12.2008
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 17:04
|Photo ID:
|9216962
|VIRIN:
|080212-D-D0439-3246
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers wait for a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at the landing zone., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
