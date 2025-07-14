Brig. Gen. Thomas Hartmann answers a reporter's question.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Legal Advisor to the Convening Authority of DoD's Office of Military Commissions Brig. Gen. Thomas Hartmann, U.S. Air Force, announces that charges have been sworn against six detainees held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, during a Pentagon press briefing on Feb. 11, 2008. The six detainees are alleged to be participants in the planning and execution of the 9/11 attacks on the United States in 2001.



(DoD photo by R. D. Ward. (Released))