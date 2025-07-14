Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen, U.S. Navy, answers a question during a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Feb. 9, 2008. Mullen is visiting the country to discuss security issues with Pakistani President Gen. Pervez Musharraf and Pakistani military officials.
(DoD photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley, U.S. Navy. (Released))
|Date Taken:
|02.11.2008
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 17:04
|Photo ID:
|9216960
|VIRIN:
|080211-D-D0439-4799
|Resolution:
|2778x1845
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Adm. Mike Mullen answers a question during a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.