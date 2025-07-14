Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    02.11.2008

    Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen, U.S. Navy, answers a question during a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Feb. 9, 2008. Mullen is visiting the country to discuss security issues with Pakistani President Gen. Pervez Musharraf and Pakistani military officials.

    (DoD photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley, U.S. Navy. (Released))

    Date Taken: 02.11.2008
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 17:04
    Photo ID: 9216960
    VIRIN: 080211-D-D0439-4799
    Resolution: 2778x1845
    Size: 1.35 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adm. Mike Mullen answers a question during a press conference in Islamabad, Pakistan., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Chairman, Joint Chiefs of Staff
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

