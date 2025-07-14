Maj. Gen. Richard Sherlock conducts a operational update press briefing.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    02.08.2008

    Joint Staff Deputy Director for Operational Planning Maj. Gen. Richard Sherlock, U.S. Army, conducts a operational update press briefing in the Pentagon on Feb. 7, 2008.

    (DoD photo by R. D. Ward. (Released))

    Date Taken: 02.08.2008
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 17:04
    Photo ID: 9216959
    VIRIN: 080208-D-D0439-5131
    Resolution: 3800x2848
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Press Briefings
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

