Spc. Aeryn Arrowsmith forces a cow to lift its head.

U.S. Army Spc. Aeryn Arrowsmith of Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment forces a cow to lift its head so it can be given a deworming solution during a veterinary civic action project at an internally displaced personnel camp in Olwiyo, Uganda, on Jan. 22, 2008. Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa provides resources to facilitate a comprehensive animal health program that is executed by the Gulu and Amuru district officers and their staff at over 40 camps in Northern Uganda.



(DoD photo by Senior Airman Jacqueline Kabluyen, U.S. Air Force. (Released))