Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spc. Aeryn Arrowsmith forces a cow to lift its head.

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Spc. Aeryn Arrowsmith forces a cow to lift its head.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.08.2008

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    U.S. Army Spc. Aeryn Arrowsmith of Delta Company, 1st Battalion, 3rd Infantry Regiment forces a cow to lift its head so it can be given a deworming solution during a veterinary civic action project at an internally displaced personnel camp in Olwiyo, Uganda, on Jan. 22, 2008. Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa provides resources to facilitate a comprehensive animal health program that is executed by the Gulu and Amuru district officers and their staff at over 40 camps in Northern Uganda.

    (DoD photo by Senior Airman Jacqueline Kabluyen, U.S. Air Force. (Released))

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2008
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 17:04
    Photo ID: 9216958
    VIRIN: 080208-D-D0439-8972
    Resolution: 2704x3752
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spc. Aeryn Arrowsmith forces a cow to lift its head., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download