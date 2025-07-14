Secretary Gates is flanked by Adm. Mike Mullen and Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) Tina Jonas.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates (center) is flanked by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen (left), U.S. Navy, and Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) Tina Jonas as he testifies before the House Armed Services Committee concerning the Fiscal Year 2009 National Defense Budget at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 6, 2008.



(DoD photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley, U.S. Navy. (Released))