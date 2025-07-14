Secretary Gates is flanked by Adm. Mike Mullen and Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) Tina Jonas.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    02.07.2008

    Secretary of Defense Robert M. Gates (center) is flanked by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Adm. Mike Mullen (left), U.S. Navy, and Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) Tina Jonas as he testifies before the House Armed Services Committee concerning the Fiscal Year 2009 National Defense Budget at the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, D.C., on Feb. 6, 2008.

    (DoD photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Chad J. McNeeley, U.S. Navy. (Released))

    Date Taken: 02.07.2008
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 17:04
    Photo ID: 9216957
    VIRIN: 080207-D-D0439-4582
    Resolution: 2048x1360
    Size: 797.94 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    TAGS

    Secretary of Defense
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

