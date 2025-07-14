Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Navy flight deck crewman signals to the pilot of an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter during vertical replenishment operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) while under way in the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 5, 2008. The Seahawk is assigned to Helicopter Combat Support Squadron 26.



(DoD photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael D. Cole, U.S. Navy. (Released))