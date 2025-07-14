Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A U.S. Navy flight deck crewman signals to the pilot of an MH-60S Seahawk.

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    A U.S. Navy flight deck crewman signals to the pilot of an MH-60S Seahawk.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.07.2008

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    A U.S. Navy flight deck crewman signals to the pilot of an MH-60S Seahawk helicopter during vertical replenishment operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) while under way in the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 5, 2008. The Seahawk is assigned to Helicopter Combat Support Squadron 26.

    (DoD photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael D. Cole, U.S. Navy. (Released))

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2008
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 17:04
    Photo ID: 9216956
    VIRIN: 080207-D-D0439-8230
    Resolution: 1800x2436
    Size: 915.85 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A U.S. Navy flight deck crewman signals to the pilot of an MH-60S Seahawk., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download