A U.S Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft approaches the refueling boom of a KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft during an inflight refueling mission over the Midwest on Feb. 4, 2008. The Stratotanker is attached to the 319th Air Refueling Wing out of Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D.
(DoD photo by Senior Airman Chad M. Kellum, U.S. Air Force. (Released))
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2008
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 17:04
|Photo ID:
|9216955
|VIRIN:
|080207-M-RB959-3735
|Resolution:
|4288x2848
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A U.S Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft approaches the refueling boom of a KC-135R Stratotanker., by GySgt Jordan Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
