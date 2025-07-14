Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A U.S Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft approaches the refueling boom of a KC-135R Stratotanker.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    02.07.2008

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Jordan Gilbert 

    Defense.gov         

    A U.S Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft approaches the refueling boom of a KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft during an inflight refueling mission over the Midwest on Feb. 4, 2008. The Stratotanker is attached to the 319th Air Refueling Wing out of Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D.

    (DoD photo by Senior Airman Chad M. Kellum, U.S. Air Force. (Released))

    Date Taken: 02.07.2008
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 17:04
    Photo ID: 9216955
    VIRIN: 080207-M-RB959-3735
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 1.6 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A U.S Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft approaches the refueling boom of a KC-135R Stratotanker., by GySgt Jordan Gilbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

