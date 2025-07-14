Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S Air Force B-2 Spirit aircraft approaches the refueling boom of a KC-135R Stratotanker aircraft during an inflight refueling mission over the Midwest on Feb. 4, 2008. The Stratotanker is attached to the 319th Air Refueling Wing out of Grand Forks Air Force Base, N.D.



(DoD photo by Senior Airman Chad M. Kellum, U.S. Air Force. (Released))