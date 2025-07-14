Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense Paul McHale and Lt. Gen. H. Steven Blum conduct a press conference.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense Paul McHale (right) and Chief of the National Guard Bureau Lt. Gen. H. Steven Blum (left), U.S. Army, conduct a press conference in the Pentagon to discuss the report by the Commission on the National Guard and Reserves on Feb. 1, 2008.



(DoD photo by R. D. Ward. (Released))