Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense Paul McHale (right) and Chief of the National Guard Bureau Lt. Gen. H. Steven Blum (left), U.S. Army, conduct a press conference in the Pentagon to discuss the report by the Commission on the National Guard and Reserves on Feb. 1, 2008.
(DoD photo by R. D. Ward. (Released))
|Date Taken:
|02.04.2008
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 17:03
|Photo ID:
|9216953
|VIRIN:
|080204-D-D0439-1571
|Resolution:
|3275x2620
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Homeland Defense Paul McHale and Lt. Gen. H. Steven Blum conduct a press conference., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.