    CONVENTION CENTER, IRAQ

    01.31.2005

    Iraqi Spokesman for the Independent Electoral Commission Iraq Farid Ayar casts his ballot in Iraq's first free election at a polling station in the Baghdad Convention Center in Baghdad, Iraq, on Jan. 30, 2005. Millions of Iraqis throughout the country are participating in Iraq's first free election in over 50 years.

    (DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Angelique Perez, U.S. Air Force. (Released))

    Date Taken: 01.31.2005
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 14:39
    Photo ID: 9213260
    VIRIN: 050131-D-D0439-5619
    Resolution: 1800x1200
    Size: 957.27 KB
    Location: CONVENTION CENTER, IQ
    This work, Iraqi Spokesman for the Independent Electoral Commission Iraq Farid Ayar casts his ballot., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Iraqi Freedom
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

