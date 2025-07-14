Iraqi President Ghazi al-Yawar casts the first ballot in Iraq's first free election.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CONVENTION CENTER, IRAQ

    01.31.2005

    Iraqi President Ghazi al-Yawar (left) casts the first ballot in Iraq's first free election at a polling station in the Baghdad Convention Center in Baghdad, Iraq, on Jan. 30, 2005. Millions of Iraqis throughout the country are participating in Iraq's first free election in over 50 years.

    (DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Angelique Perez, U.S. Air Force. (Released))

    Date Taken: 01.31.2005
    Location: CONVENTION CENTER, IQ
    Operation Iraqi Freedom
