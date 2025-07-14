Iraqi President Ghazi al-Yawar casts the first ballot in Iraq's first free election.

Iraqi President Ghazi al-Yawar (left) casts the first ballot in Iraq's first free election at a polling station in the Baghdad Convention Center in Baghdad, Iraq, on Jan. 30, 2005. Millions of Iraqis throughout the country are participating in Iraq's first free election in over 50 years.
(DoD photo by Staff Sgt. Angelique Perez, U.S. Air Force. (Released))
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2005
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 14:39
|Photo ID:
|9213257
|VIRIN:
|050131-D-D0439-9787
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.18 MB
|Location:
|CONVENTION CENTER, IQ
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
