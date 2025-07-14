Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A ban on driving cars is no deterrent to hundreds of residents of the Al Monsour district of Baghdad, Iraq, as they walk along a freeway to head to the polls to cast their ballots during the first free Iraqi election on Jan. 30, 2005. Millions of Iraqis throughout the country are participating in Iraq's first free election in over 50 years.



(DoD photo. (Released))