    01.31.2005

    A ban on driving cars is no deterrent to hundreds of residents of the Al Monsour district of Baghdad, Iraq, as they walk along a freeway to head to the polls to cast their ballots during the first free Iraqi election on Jan. 30, 2005. Millions of Iraqis throughout the country are participating in Iraq's first free election in over 50 years.

    (DoD photo. (Released))

    Date Taken: 01.31.2005
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 14:39
    Photo ID: 9213255
    VIRIN: 050131-D-D0439-2147
    Resolution: 1405x780
    Size: 376.48 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    This work, A ban on driving cars is no deterrent to hundreds of residents., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Operation Iraqi Freedom
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

