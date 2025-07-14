Iraqi residents of Baghdad's Nine Nissan district read polling instructions outside a local polling site as they prepare to cast their ballots on Jan. 30, 2005, during Iraq's first free election in over 50 years.
(DoD photo. (Released))
|Date Taken:
|01.31.2005
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 14:39
|Photo ID:
|9213254
|VIRIN:
|050131-D-D0439-7968
|Resolution:
|535x707
|Size:
|172.95 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Iraqi residents of Baghdad's Nine Nissan district read polling instructions., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.