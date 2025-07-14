Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.31.2005

    Iraqi residents of Baghdad's Nine Nissan district read polling instructions outside a local polling site as they prepare to cast their ballots on Jan. 30, 2005, during Iraq's first free election in over 50 years.

    Date Taken: 01.31.2005
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 14:39
    Photo ID: 9213254
    VIRIN: 050131-D-D0439-7968
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Operation Iraqi Freedom
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

