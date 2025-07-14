Italian Minister of Defense Antonio Martino meets with Secretary Rumsfeld.

Italian Minister of Defense Antonio Martino meets with Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld (foreground) in the Pentagon on Jan. 28, 2005. Martino and Rumsfeld are meeting to discuss defense issues of mutual interest.
(DoD photo by Helene C. Stikkel. (Released))
