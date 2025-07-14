Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Italian Minister of Defense Antonio Martino meets with Secretary Rumsfeld.

    01.28.2005

    Italian Minister of Defense Antonio Martino meets with Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld (foreground) in the Pentagon on Jan. 28, 2005. Martino and Rumsfeld are meeting to discuss defense issues of mutual interest.

    (DoD photo by Helene C. Stikkel. (Released))

