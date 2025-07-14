Secretary Rumsfeld escorts Italian Minister of Defense Antonio Martino into the Pentagon.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    01.28.2005

    Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld (right) escorts Italian Minister of Defense Antonio Martino (left) through an honor cordon and into the Pentagon on Jan. 28, 2005. Rumsfeld and Martino will meet to discuss defense issues of mutual interest.

    (DoD photo by Helene C. Stikkel. (Released))

    Date Taken: 01.28.2005
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 14:39
    VIRIN: 050128-D-D0439-9378
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Secretary of Defense
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

