Secretary Rumsfeld escorts Italian Minister of Defense Antonio Martino into the Pentagon.

Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld (right) escorts Italian Minister of Defense Antonio Martino (left) through an honor cordon and into the Pentagon on Jan. 28, 2005. Rumsfeld and Martino will meet to discuss defense issues of mutual interest.



(DoD photo by Helene C. Stikkel. (Released))