Secretary Rumsfeld shakes hands with Italian Minister of Defense Antonio Martino.

    Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld (left) shakes hands with Italian Minister of Defense Antonio Martino (right) after presenting him the Medal for Distinguished Public Service in the Pentagon on Jan. 28, 2005. In presenting the medal Rumsfeld stated Italian defense forces have played central roles in the liberation of Afghanistan and Iraq and their commitment to the trans-Atlantic relationship contributed significantly to the reinvigoration of NATO leading to the adoption of new global missions necessary for the 21st Century.

    (DoD photo by Helene C. Stikkel. (Released))

    Date Taken: 01.28.2005
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 14:39
    Photo ID: 9213251
    VIRIN: 050128-D-D0439-4437
    Resolution: 3000x2400
    Size: 1.43 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Secretary of Defense
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

