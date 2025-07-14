Secretary Rumsfeld shakes hands with Italian Minister of Defense Antonio Martino.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Defense Donald H. Rumsfeld (left) shakes hands with Italian Minister of Defense Antonio Martino (right) after presenting him the Medal for Distinguished Public Service in the Pentagon on Jan. 28, 2005. In presenting the medal Rumsfeld stated Italian defense forces have played central roles in the liberation of Afghanistan and Iraq and their commitment to the trans-Atlantic relationship contributed significantly to the reinvigoration of NATO leading to the adoption of new global missions necessary for the 21st Century.



(DoD photo by Helene C. Stikkel. (Released))