Quality assurance personnel give two thumbs up to signal that an F/A-18 Hornet is ready for a catapult launch from the flight deck of USS Kitty Hawk (CV 63) on Jan. 26, 2005. Before each aircraft is launched it undergoes a thorough series of last- minute inspections to ensure safe flight operations. The Kitty Hawk is conducting carrier qualifications in the western Pacific Ocean.



(DoD photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bo J. Flannigan, U.S. Navy. (Released))