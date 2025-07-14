Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    01.28.2005

    Quality assurance personnel give two thumbs up to signal that an F/A-18 Hornet is ready for a catapult launch from the flight deck of USS Kitty Hawk (CV 63) on Jan. 26, 2005. Before each aircraft is launched it undergoes a thorough series of last- minute inspections to ensure safe flight operations. The Kitty Hawk is conducting carrier qualifications in the western Pacific Ocean.

    (DoD photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Bo J. Flannigan, U.S. Navy. (Released))

    Date Taken: 01.28.2005
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 14:39
    Photo ID: 9213250
    VIRIN: 050128-D-D0439-6376
    Resolution: 2000x3008
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Navy
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

