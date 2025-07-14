Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.27.2005

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    One U.S. Navy Seahawk helicopter lifts off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as the aircrew of another preps for flight on Jan. 26, 2005. The Lincoln Battle Group is deployed in support of Operation Unified Assistance, the humanitarian operation effort in the wake of the tsunami that stuck South East Asia.

    (DoD photo by Airman Jordon R. Beesley, U.S. Navy. (Released))

    Date Taken: 01.27.2005
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 14:39
    Photo ID: 9213249
    VIRIN: 050127-D-D0439-7631
    Resolution: 1500x2250
    Size: 915.02 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One U.S. Navy Seahawk helicopter lifts off as the aircrew of another preps for flight., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive
    Unified Assistance

