One U.S. Navy Seahawk helicopter lifts off as the aircrew of another preps for flight.

One U.S. Navy Seahawk helicopter lifts off from the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) as the aircrew of another preps for flight on Jan. 26, 2005. The Lincoln Battle Group is deployed in support of Operation Unified Assistance, the humanitarian operation effort in the wake of the tsunami that stuck South East Asia.



(DoD photo by Airman Jordon R. Beesley, U.S. Navy. (Released))