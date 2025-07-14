U.S. Navy sailors assist civilian mariners in loading the USNS Concord (T-AFS 5) with supplies.

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.27.2005

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Sailors from Supply Support Battalion 2 assist civilian mariners in loading the USNS Concord (T-AFS 5) with supplies in Singapore on Jan. 22, 2005. Concord is being loaded with humanitarian aid supplies for the South East Asia tsunami victims as well as subsistence items, ship store items, and repair parts for the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Battle Group, which is deployed in support of Operation Unified Assistance. The Supply Support Battalion sailors are deployed from the Naval Reserve Center Bronx, N.Y.

    (DoD photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rebecca J. Moat, U.S. Navy. (Released))

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive
    Unified Assistance

