U.S. Navy sailors assist civilian mariners in loading the USNS Concord (T-AFS 5) with supplies.

Sailors from Supply Support Battalion 2 assist civilian mariners in loading the USNS Concord (T-AFS 5) with supplies in Singapore on Jan. 22, 2005. Concord is being loaded with humanitarian aid supplies for the South East Asia tsunami victims as well as subsistence items, ship store items, and repair parts for the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Battle Group, which is deployed in support of Operation Unified Assistance. The Supply Support Battalion sailors are deployed from the Naval Reserve Center Bronx, N.Y.



(DoD photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Rebecca J. Moat, U.S. Navy. (Released))