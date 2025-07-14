Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Amanda Volino directs the pilot of an aircraft preparing to launch from the flight deck of the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) on Jan. 21, 2005. Truman and embarked Carrier Air Wing 3 are conducting close air support, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions over the Persian Gulf region in support of the war on terror. Volino is a Navy Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handler) onboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier.



(DoD photo by Airman Ryan O'Connor, U.S. Navy (Released))