    01.21.2005

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    The United States Navy Honor Guard passes in review for President George W. Bush during the 2005 Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20, 2005. More than 5,000 U.S. service members are participating in inaugural events. Military ceremonial support traditionally includes musical units, marching bands, color guards, firing details and salute batteries honoring the newly sworn in Commander-in-Chief.

    (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Tracy DeMarco, U.S. Air Force. (Released))

    Date Taken: 01.21.2005
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 14:39
    Photo ID: 9213245
    VIRIN: 050121-D-D0439-6128
    Resolution: 2000x1312
    Size: 963.27 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Navy
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive

