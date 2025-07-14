Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The United States Navy Honor Guard passes in review for President George W. Bush during the 2005 Presidential Inaugural Parade in Washington D.C. on Jan. 20, 2005. More than 5,000 U.S. service members are participating in inaugural events. Military ceremonial support traditionally includes musical units, marching bands, color guards, firing details and salute batteries honoring the newly sworn in Commander-in-Chief.



(DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. Tracy DeMarco, U.S. Air Force. (Released))