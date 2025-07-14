Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter is loaded inside a C-5 Galaxy.

    An Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter is loaded inside a C-5 Galaxy.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    01.21.2005

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    An Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter from the 33rd Rescue Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, is loaded inside a C-5 Galaxy cargo aircraft during Operation Unified Assistance at Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Jan. 20, 2005. Kadena helicopters, maintenance personnel and aircrew members are going back to their home station after helping deliver relief goods to tsunami victims in Sri Lanka.

    (DoD photo by Master Sgt. Val Gempis, U.S. Air Force. (Released))

    Date Taken: 01.21.2005
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 14:39
    Photo ID: 9213244
    VIRIN: 050121-D-D0439-2368
    Resolution: 1500x2265
    Size: 972.09 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive
    Unified Assistance

