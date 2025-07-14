An Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter is loaded inside a C-5 Galaxy.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter from the 33rd Rescue Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, is loaded inside a C-5 Galaxy cargo aircraft during Operation Unified Assistance at Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Jan. 20, 2005. Kadena helicopters, maintenance personnel and aircrew members are going back to their home station after helping deliver relief goods to tsunami victims in Sri Lanka.



(DoD photo by Master Sgt. Val Gempis, U.S. Air Force. (Released))