An Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter from the 33rd Rescue Squadron, Kadena Air Base, Japan, is loaded inside a C-5 Galaxy cargo aircraft during Operation Unified Assistance at Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Jan. 20, 2005. Kadena helicopters, maintenance personnel and aircrew members are going back to their home station after helping deliver relief goods to tsunami victims in Sri Lanka.
(DoD photo by Master Sgt. Val Gempis, U.S. Air Force. (Released))
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2005
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 14:39
|Photo ID:
|9213244
|VIRIN:
|050121-D-D0439-2368
|Resolution:
|1500x2265
|Size:
|972.09 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, An Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter is loaded inside a C-5 Galaxy., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
