Two U.S. Army soldiers relax atop their M-1A1 Abrams tank at the Korea Training Center.

Two U.S. Army soldiers assigned to C Troop of the 4th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, relax atop their M-1A1 Abrams main battle tank after a long day of maneuvers and gunnery training at the Korea Training Center, Republic of Korea, on Oct. 25, 1998. Armored units use the range to meet yearly, live gunnery training requirements.
(DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. James Mossman, U.S. Air Force. (Released))
|Date Taken:
|10.24.1998
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 12:01
|Photo ID:
|9208741
|VIRIN:
|981025-D-D0439-9787
|Resolution:
|1268x1012
|Size:
|284.53 KB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
