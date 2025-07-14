Two U.S. Army soldiers relax atop their M-1A1 Abrams tank at the Korea Training Center.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two U.S. Army soldiers assigned to C Troop of the 4th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, relax atop their M-1A1 Abrams main battle tank after a long day of maneuvers and gunnery training at the Korea Training Center, Republic of Korea, on Oct. 25, 1998. Armored units use the range to meet yearly, live gunnery training requirements.



(DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. James Mossman, U.S. Air Force. (Released))