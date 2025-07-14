Dust flies as an M-1A1 Abrams main battle tank fires a round at the Korea Training Center.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Dust flies as an M-1A1 Abrams main battle tank fires a round during live fire gunnery training at the Korea Training Center, Republic of Korea on Oct. 25, 1998. Armored units use the range to meet yearly, live gunnery training requirements. The tank is assigned to C Troop of the 4th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment.



(DoD photo by Spc. Sharron Grey, U.S. Army. (Released))