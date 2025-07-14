Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Dust flies as an M-1A1 Abrams main battle tank fires a round at the Korea Training Center.

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Dust flies as an M-1A1 Abrams main battle tank fires a round at the Korea Training Center.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.24.1998

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Dust flies as an M-1A1 Abrams main battle tank fires a round during live fire gunnery training at the Korea Training Center, Republic of Korea on Oct. 25, 1998. Armored units use the range to meet yearly, live gunnery training requirements. The tank is assigned to C Troop of the 4th Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment.

    (DoD photo by Spc. Sharron Grey, U.S. Army. (Released))

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.1998
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 12:01
    Photo ID: 9208740
    VIRIN: 981025-D-D0439-7191
    Resolution: 1268x1012
    Size: 512.41 KB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dust flies as an M-1A1 Abrams main battle tank fires a round at the Korea Training Center., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive
    Army (older than 2002)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download