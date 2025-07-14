Soldiers use muscle to pull together two sections of pontoon bridge on the Imjin River.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers assigned to the 50th Engineer Company, 1st Platoon, and the 2nd Battalion, 9th Infantry, use muscle to pull together two sections of pontoon bridge on the Imjin River in the Republic of Korea, during a bridge building training exercise on Oct. 22, 1998. Soldiers assigned to the 50th Engineer Company, 1st Platoon, and the 2nd Battalion, 9th Infantry, are participating in the exercise as part of the U.S. Army Officer Professional Development Program, which is designed to improve team building and soldiery. The 50th Engineers are from Camp Laguardia and the 9th Infantry are from Camp Casey in the Republic of Korea.



(DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. James Mossman, U.S. Air Force. (Released))