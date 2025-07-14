Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    50th Engineers and 9th Infantry paddle rubber rafts to cross the Imjin River.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.21.1998

    Soldiers assigned to the 50th Engineer Company, 1st Platoon, and the 2nd Battalion, 9th Infantry, paddle rubber rafts to cross the Imjin River in the Republic of Korea, on Oct. 22, 1998, during a simulated assault. Many of the soldiers are officers participating in the U.S. Army Officer Professional Development Program, which is designed to improve team building and soldiery. The 50th Engineers are from Camp Laguardia and the 9th Infantry are from Camp Casey in the Republic of Korea.

    (DoD photo by Tech. Sgt. James Mossman, U.S. Air Force. (Released))

    Date Taken: 10.21.1998
