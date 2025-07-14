Spc. Escobedo (left) and Staff Sgt. Meegan (right) stop to discuss the next maneuver during a regular patrol of the Demilitarized Zone in the Republic of Korea, on Oct. 20, 1998. Escobedo and Meegan are assigned to the Joint Security Area Scout Platoon. The patrol is part of a Quick Reaction Force that is positioned in the zone to respond to any situations that may arise. These U.S. Army soldiers are attached to the United Nations Command Security Battalion.
(DoD photo by Senior Airman Jeffrey Allen, U.S. Air Force. (Released))
|Date Taken:
|10.19.1998
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 12:01
|Photo ID:
|9208734
|VIRIN:
|981020-D-CP197-3703
|Resolution:
|2880x1940
|Size:
|1.33 MB
|Location:
|PANMUNJOM, KP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Spc. Escobedo and Staff Sgt. Meegan stop to discuss the next maneuver during a patrol of the DMZ., by Jeffrey Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
