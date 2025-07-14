Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers of the Joint Security Area Scout Platoon return from a patrol of the Demilitarized Zone in the Republic of Korea, on Oct. 20, 1998. The patrol is part of a Quick Reaction Force that is positioned in the zone to respond to any situations that may arise. These U.S. Army soldiers are assigned to the United Nations Command Security Battalion.



(DoD photo by Senior Airman Jeffrey Allen, U.S. Air Force. (Released))