Soldiers of the Joint Security Area Scout Platoon return from a patrol of the Demilitarized Zone in the Republic of Korea, on Oct. 20, 1998. The patrol is part of a Quick Reaction Force that is positioned in the zone to respond to any situations that may arise. These U.S. Army soldiers are assigned to the United Nations Command Security Battalion.
(DoD photo by Senior Airman Jeffrey Allen, U.S. Air Force. (Released))
|Date Taken:
|10.19.1998
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 12:01
|Photo ID:
|9208733
|VIRIN:
|981020-D-CP197-8237
|Resolution:
|2600x1647
|Size:
|711.5 KB
|Location:
|PANMUNJOM, KP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Soldiers of the Joint Security Area Scout Platoon return from a patrol of the Demilitarized Zone., by Jeffrey Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.