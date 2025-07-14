Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PANMUNJOM, NORTH KOREA

    10.19.1998

    Photo by Jeffrey Allen 

    Defense.gov         

    Soldiers of the Joint Security Area Scout Platoon return from a patrol of the Demilitarized Zone in the Republic of Korea, on Oct. 20, 1998. The patrol is part of a Quick Reaction Force that is positioned in the zone to respond to any situations that may arise. These U.S. Army soldiers are assigned to the United Nations Command Security Battalion.

    (DoD photo by Senior Airman Jeffrey Allen, U.S. Air Force. (Released))

