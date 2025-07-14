Members of the Scout Platoon run to their positions as they react to an alarm during an alert drill.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of the Joint Security Area Scout Platoon run to their positions as they react to an alarm during an alert drill at Observation Post Oullette in the Republic of Korea, on Oct. 20, 1998. The platoon practices the alert procedures along the Demilitarized Zone once a day to maintain their constant readiness. These U.S. Army soldiers are assigned to the United Nations Command Security Battalion.



(DoD photo by Senior Airman Jeffrey Allen, U.S. Air Force. (Released))