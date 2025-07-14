Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Secretary Cohen and Minister of Defense Shaykh Salem Al-Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah walk to their meeting.

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Secretary Cohen and Minister of Defense Shaykh Salem Al-Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah walk to their meeting.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.29.1998

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense William S. Cohen (left) and Minister of Defense Shaykh Salem Al-Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah (right) walk to their meeting at Kuwait International Airport on Oct. 12, 1998. Cohen is in the Persian Gulf region to visit with U.S. troops and heads of state in the Gulf countries.

    (DoD photo by Helene C. Stikkel. (Released))

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.29.1998
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 12:01
    Photo ID: 9208727
    VIRIN: 981030-D-D0439-7195
    Resolution: 1672x2520
    Size: 1.15 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Secretary Cohen and Minister of Defense Shaykh Salem Al-Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah walk to their meeting., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense.gov DefenseLink Archive
    Secretary of Defense (1998)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download