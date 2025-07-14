Secretary of Defense William S. Cohen (left) and Minister of Defense Shaykh Salem Al-Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah (right) walk to their meeting at Kuwait International Airport on Oct. 12, 1998. Cohen is in the Persian Gulf region to visit with U.S. troops and heads of state in the Gulf countries.
(DoD photo by Helene C. Stikkel. (Released))
|Date Taken:
|10.29.1998
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 12:01
|Photo ID:
|9208727
|VIRIN:
|981030-D-D0439-7195
|Resolution:
|1672x2520
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Cohen and Minister of Defense Shaykh Salem Al-Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah walk to their meeting., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.