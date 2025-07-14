Secretary Cohen and Minister of Defense Shaykh Salem Al-Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah walk to their meeting.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Secretary of Defense William S. Cohen (left) and Minister of Defense Shaykh Salem Al-Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah (right) walk to their meeting at Kuwait International Airport on Oct. 12, 1998. Cohen is in the Persian Gulf region to visit with U.S. troops and heads of state in the Gulf countries.



(DoD photo by Helene C. Stikkel. (Released))