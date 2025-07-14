Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Cohen and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Hamad bin Jasim Al-Thani conduct a press briefing.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    10.29.1998

    Courtesy Photo

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense William S. Cohen (left), and Minister of Foreign Affairs His Excellency Sheikh Hamad bin Jasim Al-Thani (right), conduct a joint press briefing at the Emir Diwan, Doha, Qatar, on Oct. 10, 1998. Cohen is in the Persian Gulf region to visit with U.S. troops and heads of state in the Gulf countries.

    (DoD photo by Helene C. Stikkel. (Released))

    Date Taken: 10.29.1998
    Date Posted: 07.27.2025 12:01
    Photo ID: 9208723
    VIRIN: 981030-D-D0439-7446
    Resolution: 1990x2736
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
