Secretary of Defense William S. Cohen (left), and Minister of Foreign Affairs His Excellency Sheikh Hamad bin Jasim Al-Thani (right), conduct a joint press briefing at the Emir Diwan, Doha, Qatar, on Oct. 10, 1998. Cohen is in the Persian Gulf region to visit with U.S. troops and heads of state in the Gulf countries.
(DoD photo by Helene C. Stikkel. (Released))
|Date Taken:
|10.29.1998
|Date Posted:
|07.27.2025 12:01
|Photo ID:
|9208723
|VIRIN:
|981030-D-D0439-7446
|Resolution:
|1990x2736
|Size:
|1.21 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Secretary Cohen and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Hamad bin Jasim Al-Thani conduct a press briefing., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.