Secretary Cohen and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Hamad bin Jasim Al-Thani conduct a press briefing.

Secretary of Defense William S. Cohen (left), and Minister of Foreign Affairs His Excellency Sheikh Hamad bin Jasim Al-Thani (right), conduct a joint press briefing at the Emir Diwan, Doha, Qatar, on Oct. 10, 1998. Cohen is in the Persian Gulf region to visit with U.S. troops and heads of state in the Gulf countries.



(DoD photo by Helene C. Stikkel. (Released))