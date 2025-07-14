Crown Prince Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani and Secretary Cohen pose for photographs.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

His Highness Crown Prince Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani (left), of the State of Qatar, and Secretary of Defense William S. Cohen (right), pose for photographs prior to their meeting at the Emiri Diwan, Doha, on Oct. 10, 1998. Cohen is in the Persian Gulf region to visit with U.S. troops and heads of state in the Gulf countries.



(DoD photo by Helene C. Stikkel. (Released))