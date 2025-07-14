Bulgarian Chief of Defence visits Thracian Star 25

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Bulgarian Armed Forces Admiral Emil Eftimov, left, Chief of Defence, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Brent Smith, 510th Fighter Squadron detachment commander, laugh together during Thracian Star 25 at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria, July 23, 2025.Thracian Star 25 brings together U.S., Bulgarian, Romanian and Hellenic air forces for integrated training focused on strengthening NATO airpower, interoperability and joint readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jenna A. Bond)