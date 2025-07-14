Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VX-1 prepares for operational testing [Image 2 of 4]

    VX-1 prepares for operational testing

    HICKAM AIR FORCE BASE, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class John Jarrett 

    Naval Air Test and Evaluation Squadron One

    A P-8A Poseidon attached to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 1 sits on an airfield at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, July 26, 2025. VX-1 sent two of their Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance planes, the P-8A, to Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam to test new Antisubmarine Warfare (ASW) systems before these systems are fielded in the Fleet. The principal mission of VX-1 is to test and evaluate airborne anti-submarine warfare, maritime anti-surface warfare, and airborne command and control platforms as well as support systems, equipment and materials in an operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class (SW) John T. Jarrett)

    Poseidon
    pioneers
    P-8A
    VX1

