VX-1 prepares for operational testing

A P-8A Poseidon attached to Air Test and Evaluation Squadron (VX) 1 sits on an airfield at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, July 26, 2025. VX-1 sent two of their Maritime Patrol and Reconnaissance planes, the P-8A, to Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam to test new Antisubmarine Warfare (ASW) systems before these systems are fielded in the Fleet. The principal mission of VX-1 is to test and evaluate airborne anti-submarine warfare, maritime anti-surface warfare, and airborne command and control platforms as well as support systems, equipment and materials in an operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class (SW) John T. Jarrett)